UK Lords Vote Down Internal Market Bill In Symbolic Gesture

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 12:34 PM EST) -- The U.K.'s House of Lords rejected legislation undermining the Northern Ireland Protocol, which gives the European Union jurisdiction over customs, state aid and other matters in Northern Ireland, in a gesture likely to delay the bill but not block it. The unelected upper chamber of the nation's Parliament voted down the government's Internal Market Bill 433-165 on Monday, symbolically rejecting a measure they had already declined to endorse as damaging the United Kingdom's reputation and undermining the rule of law. The Internal Market Bill is intended to smooth post-Brexit trade relations among the four home nations of the U.K.: England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. The bill...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS