Hanes' Top Atty Retiring Next Year

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 3:48 PM EST) -- Clothing giant HanesBrands Inc. announced Tuesday that its general counsel and chief administrative officer, Joia M. Johnson, will retire in May. Hanes said it is conducting an internal and external search for Johnson's replacement. Johnson, who also serves as the company's corporate secretary, oversees several areas of Hanes, including legal and government affairs. Hanes CEO Steve Bratspies said in a statement that Johnson influenced all aspects of the company as it expanded its global footprint and built its portfolio of brands. "She helped lead the company through numerous global acquisitions, legal issues and regulatory matters," Bratspies said. Hanes hired Johnson in...

