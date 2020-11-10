Virus Risk Forces Weeklong Closure Of 2 Calif. Courthouses

Lauren Berg By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our California newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- California's Mendocino County Superior Court has closed for a week after two separate COVID-19 exposures were reported the week of Nov. 2, the court announced Monday.The court's two locations, in Ukiah and Fort Bragg on the coast of Northern California, about three hours to the west of Sacramento, will be closed from Nov. 9 through Nov. 13, according to a notice posted on the court's website.The closure comes after the court said it "experienced two unrelated COVID exposures" during the week of Nov. 2. After consulting with the Mendocino Public Health Department, the court decided to close to protect the health and safety of visitors and court staff, according to the notice.Any court staff that have had potential exposure to individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have been told to get tested and to quarantine, the court said.The court will reopen Nov. 16, and matters that were on the calendar for this week will be rescheduled, according to the notice.The closure comes on the heels ofof COVID-19 from federal courthouses in the Southern District of Ohio and the Northern District of Illinois last week.In Ohio, a deputy U.S. marshal working out of the Potter Stewart Courthouse in Cincinnati tested positive Thursday, Chief Judge Algenon L. Marbley said in an order. The chief judge closed the courthouse to the public until Nov. 16 or until another order is issued.And in Illinois, a court security officer in the Everett M. Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in Chicago tested positive, according to a letter from Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer.Judge Pallmeyer said that while the security officer was assigned to duties in the courthouse lobby, the officer was not assigned to the public lobby screening station. The lobby is cleaned throughout the day, with high-contact areas getting multiple cleanings, she said. The U.S. General Services Administration has been asked to clean those areas again, according to her letter. The courthouse hasn't been closed.In September, the GSA's Office of Inspector General said COVID-19 response procedures undertaken at public buildings the agency oversees, including federal courthouses,to and transmission of the virus. The GSA's Public Building Service didn't always receive timely notices of COVID-19 cases from its building occupants and didn't always provide timely notification of such cases, the OIG audit found.Courthouses around the country have closed and reopened since the pandemic ramped up in March, with many shutting back down as cases continue to rise.In August, the Central District of California, the most populous federal judicial district in the nation, announced that it is mostlyagain to the public and that jury trials will continue to be postponed due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the region.That same month, a Georgiaafter contracting the coronavirus. Chattooga County Probate Judge Jon M. Payne, 71, was an institution in the northwest Georgia community where he had served for almost five decades.--Additional reporting by Hailey Konnath, Dave Simpson, Craig Clough and Rosie Manins. Editing by Emily Kokoll.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.