Metal Co. Fights NLRB Scope, Bargaining Rulings At DC Circ.

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 8:12 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit judge was skeptical Thursday of PCC Structurals' argument that because it was blindsided by the reasoning in a decision approving a "micro-unit" of welders, the court should toss a related National Labor Relations Board ruling that the metal company violated federal labor law by refusing to bargain with the workers' union. At oral arguments in its bid to reverse the NLRB's November decision, an attorney for PCC said the company was deprived of due process when a board regional official held in an earlier decision that the welders could unionize because they met the conditions of a "craft unit," a special type of bargaining unit for "skilled...

