Ex-MoFo Attys Blast Firm's Bid To End Maternity Bias Claims

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- Two former Morrison & Foerster LLP lawyers who claim they faced hostility for taking advantage of the company's maternity leave policy hit back in California federal court at the firm's claims they had not advanced because their performance was lacking. In two heavily redacted motions in opposition to the firm's bid to beat their suit, Joshua Ashley Klayman and Sherry William defended their performance at the firm and told the court Monday they were met with hostility for taking advantage of the company's maternity leave policy. "MoFo's maternity leave policies, while purportedly generous and family-friendly, give with one hand and take...

