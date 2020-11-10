Maine Nurses Plan Strike, Aiming To Oust Hospital CEO

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- Nurses at a Maine hospital claim their CEO is cutting benefits and services during a protracted bankruptcy and the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing Tuesday that they plan to strike to highlight their call for him to step down. The Maine State Nurses Association said employees at Calais Regional Hospital delivered the strike authorization on Friday, 10 days ahead of time as required by law. The strike will last from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20. The union, which claims to represent nearly 50 employees at Calais, said in a statement that the strike vote was unanimous and was aimed at the leadership of CEO...

