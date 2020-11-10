Crypto Firm Cred Inc. Opens Ch. 11 With Creditor Notice Issue

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 10:25 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency company Cred Inc. sought permission Tuesday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge to provide notice of developments in the Chapter 11 case via email, saying its thousands of customers are spread across the globe. During a first-day hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey, attorneys for the debtor said that with 6,500 customers living in more than 140 countries, being able to provide notices of filings in the case via email would be the most efficient method of communicating with stakeholders. Judge Dorsey said the situation was a bit more complex than usual because Cred Inc.'s customers are also their...

