Exxon Fights To Keep Minn. Climate Fraud Suit In Fed. Court

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 5:06 PM EST) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Koch Industries Inc. and the American Petroleum Institute have asked a Minnesota federal judge to keep the state's lawsuit accusing them of deceiving consumers about climate change-related risks in federal court. The North Star State filed its lawsuit in state court in June and is fighting Exxon's removal of the dispute to federal court. Exxon and the others, however, said Monday that federal court is the proper venue because the state court lawsuit is just a vehicle to force them to abandon or cut back on their extraction, production, promotion and sale of fossil fuels around the world. "United States federal policy has, for many decades, expressly recognized the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS