Trane Misled Arbitrator Over Vacation Pay, Union Says

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- A United Auto Workers local representing laid off Trane employees alleges the company cheated the workers out of vacation pay, arguing that an Arkansas federal court should vacate an arbitration award because the way Trane classified vacation pay was "misleading." In a Monday motion, the UAW Local 716 asked the judge to vacate and remand to the arbitrator who decided the merits award for vacation pay after a 2017 plant closure. The union claimed the award meant that nearly all 200 laid off workers would get vacation pay for that year, but Trane only paid three workers because it said the...

