Baker McKenzie Named Top BigLaw Firm On Social Media

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- Baker McKenzie is the savviest BigLaw firm in the U.S. when it comes to digital marketing strategies on platforms including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube, according to the 2020 Social Law Firm Index. The index, which was published Tuesday by digital marketing agency Good2bSocial, marked the third consecutive year in which Baker McKenzie, DLA Piper, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, Norton Rose Fulbright and White & Case LLP made up the top five of the overall social rankings. DLA Piper, which ranked No. 1 in 2019, came in third behind Baker McKenzie and Orrick this year. The list is annually formulated...

