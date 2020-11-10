CBD Retailer's Suit Over Visa Blacklist Moves Forward

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 9:59 PM EST) -- An online CBD retailer alleging Visa erroneously withheld $66,000 in payments and placed it on a transaction blacklist can pursue unjust enrichment and defamation claims against the credit card giant, a Missouri federal court has ruled. U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Monday found retailer MNG 2005 Inc. made a strong enough case to beat Visa's dismissal bid, though he tossed antitrust claims and released JPMorgan Chase Bank NA and subsidiary Paymentech LLC from the majority of claims against them. Judge Ross found MNG's contract with Chase limited it to pursuing only breach of contract claims against the bank and the subsidiary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS