Elliott Urges Evergy To Review Potential $15B Takeover Bid

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 6:39 PM EST) -- Activist investor Elliott Management Corp. on Tuesday pushed Evergy to reconsider a reported $15 billion takeover bid from NextEra Energy, but its plea met pushback from the Cravath- and Morgan Lewis- steered utility company. Elliott urged Evergy Inc. to reengage with NextEra Energy Inc. following a Reuters report on Monday that Evergy had turned down a roughly $15 billion takeover offer. According to Monday's report, NextEra had floated an all-stock deal that valued Evergy at about $60 per share. Evergy touts about 1.6 million energy customers in Kansas and Missouri. The company was formed in 2018 with the merger of KCP&L...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS