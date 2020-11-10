English Soccer Group Names Sports Law Bigwig Interim Chief

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- The Football Association, the governing body of English soccer, has tapped a prominent sports lawyer as an interim replacement for the former chairman, who stepped down after making derogatory statements about Black, Asian and female athletes. Peter McCormick, a founder and head of the sports and entertainment law practice at the U.K. firm McCormicks, was named as interim head. He was chairman of the Premier League — England's top professional soccer division — from 2014 to 2015, has represented the Premier League on the FA board and is the chairman of the legal advisory group for the Premier League. McCormick will...

