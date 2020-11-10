Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Citing 'Botox,' TTAB Rejects 'Boto Smart' Trademark

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has sided with Botox maker Allergan and rejected a Brazilian company's bid to register "Boto Smart" as a trademark for hair products.

In an opinion issued Friday, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal ruled that Gems Style Inc. had picked the name to intentionally call to mind Allergan's Botox — a popular line of cosmetic injections designed to fight wrinkles.

"Applicant's adoption and use of the 'Boto Smart' mark was in bad faith, with the intention to trade off opposer's 'Botox' mark," Judge Marc A. Bergsman wrote for the board. "Such bad faith is...

