6th Circ. Sinks Tenn. Professor's Bias And Retaliation Suit

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit threw out a University of Tennessee at Chattanooga professor's lawsuit claiming he was harassed and fired for complaining about gender bias against a female colleague, finding Tuesday that the link between his grievances and his termination was too tenuous. Despite the fact-heavy nature of the case, the panel concluded there wasn't enough evidence to show that university leaders were even aware of the concerns former engineering professor Bryan Ennis had raised about the treatment of faculty colleague Cecilia Wigal before they gave him the boot. "The evidence shows that none of plaintiff's superiors should have reasonably understood that...

