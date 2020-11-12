Avoiding 6 Common E-Discovery Production Pitfalls

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 5:36 PM EST) -- Whether the scale of your document production during electronic discovery is large or small, the detailed coordination of many moving and interrelated pieces is critical. A mistake in one area has the potential to snowball into a multitude of other unforeseen issues. Preventing those problems from the start will ensure a smooth and effective discovery process. From efficiently overseeing the attorneys reviewing the documents to ensuring the integrity of your production output, we will explore how to address common mistakes proactively and, if not avoided, the resulting impact they could have on a case. 1. Not Using Reviewer Analytics Failing to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS