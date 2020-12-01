IP Group Of The Year: Fish & Richardson

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- Fish & Richardson PC helped Gilead dodge a historic $2.54 billion patent infringement verdict and secured a $175 million settlement to put longstanding litigation over power supply controller chips to bed, earning it a place as one of Law360's 2020 Intellectual Property Groups of the Year. The 358-attorney firm focuses exclusively on IP, with its biggest offices in Washington, D.C., Boston and Minnesota's Twin Cities. It has eight other U.S. offices and a small presence in Munich and Shenzhen, China. Fish & Richardson is the most active firm at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, with 68 proceedings in the first...

