Fund Formation Group Of The Year: Debevoise

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 3:17 PM EST) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP represented Global Infrastructure Partners on the closing of its $22 billion investment fund, the largest such fund ever put together, as well as Stone Point Capital on its financial services-focused $7 billion fund, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Fund Formation Groups of the Year. Lorna Bowen of Debevoise's funds and investment management group said that despite the economic fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the group was busier than ever in 2020 working with its clients. "It was a real mark of the practice and the very deep relationships we have with so many...

