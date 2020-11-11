Biden Taps Obama-Era CFTC Head For Financial Reg Review

Law360 (November 11, 2020, 12:00 AM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden announced Tuesday that Gary Gensler, the former U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman known for his hard-line approach to regulation under the Obama administration, will spearhead his transition team's review of the government's financial regulators. Gensler is leading a crew of university professors, economists and policy advocates who are tasked with reviewing the operations of the Federal Reserve, the CFTC — which Gensler ran from 2009 until January 2014 — the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the National Credit Union Administration and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Trump administration has been loath to accommodate a customary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS