Rival Accuses ProMedica Of Anti-Competitive Conduct

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- Ohio's St. Luke's Hospital slapped a federal antitrust suit Tuesday against ProMedica Health System Inc., alleging that the nonprofit health care system's move to terminate service contracts and pressure physicians to stop practicing at the hospital unfairly suppressed health care competition and would further cement ProMedica's dominant market power. At the heart of the antitrust dispute is McLaren Health Care Corp.'s recent acquisition of St. Luke's, which ProMedica initially sought to acquire but was blocked by the Federal Trade Commission in court amid concerns that it would lead to higher prices for consumers. St. Luke's and medical practitioner employer WellCare Physicians Group...

