Justices Told Of Due Process Issues Without Bond Hearings

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:55 PM EST) -- The American Civil Liberties Union asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the Trump administration's position that undocumented immigrants who have re-entered the United States can be detained indefinitely, even when their deportation is far from certain. In an amicus brief, the nonprofit told the justices that it has "serious due process concerns" when undocumented immigrants are denied bond hearings despite their claims of persecution or torture pending before an immigration judge. "To lock up a human being without any opportunity for him or her to rebut the government's case is as basic a violation of due process as they come,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS