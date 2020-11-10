Judge Says Klayman Appeal Of $2.8M Verdict May Be Too Late

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- A petition by conservative legal firebrand Larry Klayman, former head of Judicial Watch, to overturn a $2.8 million judgment over trademark and contract breaches in favor of the activist organization he founded faced resistance from a D.C. Circuit judge who suggested Klayman's motion was filed too late for the appellate court to resolve the matter. As oral arguments began on Tuesday, U.S. Circuit Judge Robert L. Wilkins said it appears the appeal was filed too late, echoing Judicial Watch's argument that Klayman lodged his notice of appeal more than 170 days after a D.C. trial judge's March 2019 judgment and denial of his initial...

