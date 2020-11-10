Biden Taps BigLaw Partner, Obama Officials For HHS Review

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 10:59 PM EST) -- BigLaw attorneys will advise the Biden-Harris transition team's review of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including a Hogan Lovells LLP partner who previously defended the Affordable Care Act at the U.S. Supreme Court and a former Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP partner who once served as the chief of staff at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The transition team on Tuesday released lists of people who will be involved in reviewing HHS and the Consumer Product Safety Commission that bring a "diversity of perspectives" to focus on issues related to health care policy and regulation. About two-dozen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS