IP Group Of The Year: Irell

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- Irell & Manella LLP was able to help PanOptis and related companies gain a $506 million jury win in a patent infringement case — the country's first in-person jury trial over patents since the COVID-19 pandemic led to nationwide court closures — earning the firm a place among Law360's 2020 Intellectual Property Groups of the Year. In August, an Eastern District of Texas jury said Apple Inc. failed to prove any of PanOptis' challenged patent claims are invalid and that Apple willfully infringed the patents. The $506.2 million number was a royalty for past sales, according to court documents. Given that...

