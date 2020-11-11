Pressure Grows On Gov't To Bring In Pension Scam Rules

Law360, London (November 11, 2020, 12:57 PM GMT) -- Three quarters of consumers believe that pension companies should be able to halt a savings transfer if they believe it is a scam, a survey found on Wednesday, as the government comes under pressure to introduce new safeguards into legislation. The People's Pension, a workplace retirement savings company, found that 78% of more than 2,000 respondents to a YouGov survey backed the idea that providers should be able to step in if they detect a suspicious transfer request. The company urged the government to consider the measure, which has been tabled as a proposed amendment to the Pension Schemes Bill,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS