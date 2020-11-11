Audit Watchdog Seeks Action Over Climate Change Reports

Law360, London (November 11, 2020, 12:45 PM GMT) -- Britain's audit regulator has urged businesses to improve corporate reporting standards on climate change after it found that the level of support given to auditors by their clients on climate-related matters varies and that many bosses are unclear about how to meet green targets. The Financial Reporting Council wants disclosure on climate change to improve to help meet the expectations of investors. But it found in a study on climate change published on Tuesday that audit companies and auditors must do more when they carry out their work. The review examined business, auditors, professional bodies and investors. The FRC also found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS