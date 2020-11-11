Ireland Tells Firms To Fix Oversight Of Investor Protection

Law360, London (November 11, 2020, 1:29 PM GMT) -- Irish investment companies must offer better protection to their investors, the Central Bank of Ireland has said after it found that finance firms do not always do enough to get the best possible deal for their customers. Ireland's financial watchdog said on Tuesday that it has found that some investment firms could not demonstrate how they effectively oversee whether they are fulfilling so-called best execution requirements. Europe's Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, known as MiFID II, requires banks to ensure that the trades they execute on behalf of clients are the best deals available on the market. The requirement to protect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS