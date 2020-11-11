FCA Takes Unauthorized Investment Schemes To Court

Law360, London (November 11, 2020, 11:16 AM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Wednesday that it has started court action against two individuals it accuses of operating unauthorized investment schemes linked to care homes that lost investors at least £30 million ($40 million). The City watchdog said that it has started proceedings at the High Court against two men and a property investment company it accuses of operating unauthorized investment schemes. (Getty) The City watchdog said that it has brought proceedings at the High Court against Robin Forster and Richard Tasker and a property investment company, Fortem Global Ltd. The FCA alleges that the defendants carried out unauthorized activities when...

