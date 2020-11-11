Religious Liberty Climbing EEOC's Priority List, GC Says

Law360 (November 11, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- EEOC general counsel Sharon Fast Gustafson has convened a working group to delve into claims of religious discrimination and believes that more cases pitting sex bias against religious rights are on the horizon, she said during a panel discussion Wednesday that included several top Trump administration labor officials. Gustafson spoke on a virtual panel at a legal convention hosted by The Federalist Society that included National Labor Relations Board general counsel Peter Robb and U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division Administrator Cheryl Stanton. They each offered a snapshot of where their respective agencies stand on policies and regulations both...

