NLRB Members Dish On Recent Big-Ticket Developments

Law360 (November 11, 2020, 8:44 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board's members offered an overview of its recent accomplishments during a legal conference Wednesday, weighing in on mail votes, confidentiality and more. Speaking at the American Bar Association's yearly labor and employment conference, which was held virtually due to the pandemic, the board's four members offered a summation of numerous recent decisions and regulatory actions the agency has taken. The current board is comprised of NLRB chairman John Ring and Members Lauren McFerran, Bill Emanuel and Marvin Kaplan. McFerran, who returned to the board after a brief hiatus, and Kaplan were each confirmed in July for fresh terms...

