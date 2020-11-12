Law360's The Term: A Good Day For The ACA

This Week
S2, E7: A Good Day For The ACA
Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.
This week's episode begins with a discussion of what President-elect Joe Biden's win could mean for the future of the Supreme Court. Jimmy talks through why Democratic calls to expand the high court are likely "dead on arrival," and Natalie unpacks Biden's plan to elect the nation's first Black female justice.
For the main segment, the team dives into Tuesday's oral arguments in California v. Texas, a high-stakes showdown over the legality of the ACA. Republican states and the Trump administration argue that Congress' 2017 decision to eliminate the penalty associated with the individual mandate renders the entire law unconstitutional.
Jimmy and Natalie discuss why a majority of the court — including two conservative justices — balked at those arguments Tuesday and will likely vote to uphold former President Barack Obama's signature health care law for the third time.
