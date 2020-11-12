Fraudster Can't Appeal Conviction For £2.5M Bank Fraud

Law360, London (November 12, 2020, 4:15 PM GMT) -- The mastermind behind a sophisticated banking fraud who was jailed for 10 years for stealing more than £2.5 million ($3.3 million) in a scam targeting ATMs and chip-and-pin machines cannot appeal his conviction or sentence, an appeals court ruled on Thursday. The Court of Appeal held that the conviction of Maxwell Parsons, who was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud in fraud in 2014, "cannot possibly be described as unsafe." There was "ample evidence against Parsons on which a jury, properly directed, could convict him," Judge Geraldine Andrews said. Parsons, 55, invented a computer program that reversed electronic bank transactions, allowing...

