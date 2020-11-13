Major Crowdfunders Merger Gets UK Fast-Track Review

Law360, London (November 13, 2020, 11:27 AM GMT) -- The antitrust watchdog has agreed to fast-track its investigation into a proposed merger between the country's two largest crowdfunding platforms after finding the deal could pose competition concerns. The Competition and Markets Authority said on Thursday that it has agreed with a request by Crowdcube and Seedrs to have the merger put through its fast-track program, which pushes the investigation into the "in-depth" phase two stage earlier than usual. "Crowdcube and Seedrs are well-known names in the equity crowdfunding world and are two of the biggest platform providers in this market," Andrea Gomes da Silva, executive director of markets and mergers...

