K&L Gates Kicks Off Training Program For Female Associates

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- K&L Gates LLP is launching a business training program to help female associates who are starting in the legal profession to boost their career potential, the Pittsburgh-based firm has announced. The firm will work with nonprofit Ms. JD in launching the firm's Pathway to Success training program, which will serve more than 30 female associates among K&L Gates' 23 offices in the United States, according to its announcement on Wednesday. "This business training program will greatly benefit women and women of color, lawyers working to take their careers to the next level," Cindy Ohlenforst, chair of K&L Gates' global Women in...

