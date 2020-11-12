SFO Seizes £1.2M From Brazilian Linked To Bribery Scandal

Law360, London (November 12, 2020, 4:35 PM GMT) -- The Serious Fraud Office seized £1.2 million ($1.6 million) on Thursday from a Brazilian businessman who admitted to paying bribes as part of a massive corruption scandal involving the country's state-run oil company following an investigation into a luxury London apartment. The white-collar crime agency secured the money from Julio Faerman after he told prosecutors that he had paid millions of dollars in bribes for a Dutch client in the bribery scheme to win contracts from Brazil's Petrobras. The SFO launched an investigation to root out Faerman's assets in England after he paid $54 million to settle charges of bribery, money-laundering and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS