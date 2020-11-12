Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SFO Seizes £1.2M From Brazilian Linked To Bribery Scandal

Law360, London (November 12, 2020, 4:35 PM GMT) -- The Serious Fraud Office seized £1.2 million ($1.6 million) on Thursday from a Brazilian businessman who admitted to paying bribes as part of a massive corruption scandal involving the country's state-run oil company following an investigation into a luxury London apartment.

The white-collar crime agency secured the money from Julio Faerman after he told prosecutors that he had paid millions of dollars in bribes for a Dutch client in the bribery scheme to win contracts from Brazil's Petrobras. The SFO launched an investigation to root out Faerman's assets in England after he paid $54 million to settle charges of bribery, money-laundering and...

