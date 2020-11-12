Cleary Steers PE-Backed Sotera Health's $1B IPO Launch

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- Private-equity backed Sotera Health Company on Thursday set a price range for an estimated $1 billion initial public offering, steered by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and underwriters counsel Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, hoping to go public before Thanksgiving. Sotera told regulators that it plans to issue 46.6 million shares priced between $20 and $23 each, raising $1 billion at midpoint. The IPO is slated to price during the week of Nov. 16. Broadview Heights, Ohio-based Sotera provides laboratory testing and sterilization services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company estimates its available market at $33 billion,...

