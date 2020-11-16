Clark Hill Brings On Estate Planning Pro In Pittsburgh

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 3:56 PM EST) -- Clark Hill PLC has brought on a Dentons Cohen & Grigsby senior counsel experienced in estate planning, estate administration and gift and individual taxation to the firm's tax and estate planning practice in Pittsburgh. Nicole Phatak is joining Clark Hill as partner after providing clients with legal advice, ranging from basic wills and powers of attorney to sophisticated trusts and asset preservation, the firm announced Nov. 9. Phatak told Law360 Monday that she believes the move will give her the opportunity to collaborate with Clark Hill's other attorneys and better advise her clients. "I think [clients] will benefit from the other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS