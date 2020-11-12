Ann Taylor Parent Cleared For $90M Sale Of Justice Brand

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- The bankrupt parent company of clothing retailers Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant received permission Thursday from a Virginia federal judge for a $90 million sale of assets related to teen apparel chain Justice. During a sale hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin R. Huennekens, attorneys for Ascena Retail Group said the sale price includes cash consideration and liabilities to be assumed by purchaser Bluestar Alliance LLC that more than doubles the original floor bid for the assets. The company presented an initial stalking horse bid of $35 million and later secured a $44 million stalking horse offer with the eventual purchaser....

