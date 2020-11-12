Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

WPX Shareholder Sues To Block $12B Merger With Devon

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- A WPX Energy Inc. shareholder accused the company Thursday of failing to disclose information relevant to its roughly $12 billion merger with Devon Energy, arguing the deficiencies violate securities law and should prevent the merger.

Shareholder William Hull told a Delaware federal court that WPX and individual executives left vital information off of the merger registration statement they filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, keeping from investors financial insights that are "important in deciding how to vote on the proposed transaction."

"The disclosure of projected financial information is material because it provides stockholders with a basis to project the future...

