Pa. Panel Affirms Language Interpreters Wrongly Classified

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 5:10 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania company that provides medical interpreters did not show that 95 interpreters and office staff members were independent contractors and not employees, a Pennsylvania appellate court ruled Thursday. The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania on Thursday affirmed an administrative decision by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry regarding a company's workers misclassified as independent contractors, and the company has to pay unemployment compensation tax. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) In an unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel of the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania affirmed an earlier administrative decision by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry finding that Professional Interpreters of Erie had misclassified the workers as...

