AIG Taps GC For Expanded Duties

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- American International Group Inc. has expanded its general counsel's role to global head of communications and government affairs, the insurance conglomerate announced Thursday. Lucy Fato, executive vice president and general counsel of AIG, began the newly created role in mid-October, the company told Law360. She will remain as the company's legal head as she takes on the new responsibilities. Fato has been leading the company's government relations and public policy group since May. In aspects regarding her new role she will report to AIG President and CEO-elect Peter S. Zaffino and will continue to report to Brian Duperreault, the company's current...

