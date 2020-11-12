Dorsey Snags Akerman Partner In Bid For NYC, Latam Growth

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:37 PM EST) -- Dorsey & Whitney LLP has snagged the former managing partner of Akerman LLP's New York office to co-lead its Latin American and Caribbean practice and expand the firm's footprint in New York. Carlos Méndez-Peñate, who specializes in cross-border M&A, capital markets, debt restructuring and real estate cases involving Latin American clients, is expected to recruit aggressively for Dorsey and enhance its international profile, the firm said in a Wednesday announcement. "Carlos Méndez-Peñate is a preeminent international lawyer who will add a new dimension to Dorsey's Latin America and the Caribbean Practice Group, and his global perspective and sophistication will greatly benefit...

