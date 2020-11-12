Many In Judiciary Frown On Lifetime Appointments

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- A national judicial training organization said a majority of judges it surveyed oppose the idea of federal appointments being for life, believing that such a system removes jurist accountability and has turned the federal judiciary into a "partisan weapon." The National Judicial College released the informal poll of its alumni on Wednesday, finding that 60% of the roughly 700 judges surveyed are against lifetime appointments, while just 40% support them. The NJC is an organization that offers training to judges throughout the U.S. and counts more than 12,000 people among its alumni. The organization told Law360 that a majority of those...

