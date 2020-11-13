7th Circ. Signals Doubt On Union Bargaining Law Challenge

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 4:09 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit panel appeared skeptical Friday of a challenge to a Wisconsin law that changed how public-sector unions operate, with one judge telling a union's attorney it wasn't clear how the law restricted members' speech. U.S. Circuit Judge Ilana Rovner in particular pressed an attorney for International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 on his argument that Wisconsin Act 10 essentially renders a worker's decision not to vote in a union election as a tally against the union. The law changed the requirement for public-sector union elections so that a union must receive a majority of total eligible voters, not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS