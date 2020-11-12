Fla. Senate Withdraws Bid To Dismiss In Pot Proposal Case

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- The Florida Senate has withdrawn its motion to dismiss the state attorney general's request for the Florida Supreme Court to consider whether a ballot measure that would legalize marijuana for adult use could be put to voters, noting that the proposal's backers have enough signatures to be on the 2022 ballot. The Sunshine State's Senate said in a brief notice that as of Monday, the day the notice was filed, the initiative had 555,258 signatures distributed across the state. The Senate had previously argued that some signatures will not be valid by the 2022 election and that it is impossible to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS