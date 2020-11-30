Appellate Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 3:48 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's appellate practice represented Dreamers before the Supreme Court and helped secure them an injunction halting the termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Appellate Groups of the Year. Appellate practice co-chair Mark Perry defines attorneys in the practice group — which he said is the largest in the country — as those who spend more than half their time on appeals, adding that all the group's attorneys work in other areas as well. The firm has 20-odd partners and 50 to 60 associates doing appellate work,...

