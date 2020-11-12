Epiq Expands Legal Services Menu With Hyperion Buy

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 6:32 PM EST) -- Legal services provider Epiq Systems Inc. announced Thursday that it acquired business and technology consulting practice Hyperion Global Partners to expand its suite of services. Epiq said its acquisition of Hyperion will widen its array of legal business management services offered for corporate in-house law departments, law firms and other clients. Epiq offers companies digital services that include cloud-based data collection, AI-powered contract review and a digital mailroom. Catherine Ostheimer, Epiq's vice president of marketing, told Law360 that it seemed like a perfect partnership. "We were really wanting to build out our legal transformations services arm and we came across Hyperion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS