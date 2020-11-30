Bankruptcy Group Of The Year: Brown Rudnick

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 3:27 PM EST) -- Brown Rudnick LLP secured $13.5 billion for California wildfire victims in Pacific Gas and Electric's Chapter 11, and $100 million for creditors after the COVID-19 pandemic sent retailer Pier 1's bankruptcy off the rails, two accomplishments that earned it a place among Law360's 2020 Bankruptcy Groups of the Year. The firm currently has 21 partners working alongside 21 associates and counsel in its eight U.S. and Europeans offices. The firm brought in seven new associates over the past year as it dealt with the surge in bankruptcies brought on by the pandemic, which also brought with it a new, socially distant...

