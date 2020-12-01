Bankruptcy Group Of The Year: Cravath

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 4:01 PM EST) -- Handling one of the largest and most complex bankruptcy cases in American history is no small feat, but Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP guided California utility Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to a $59 billion Chapter 11 restructuring this July thanks to the experience of its attorneys in a wide swath of legal disciplines, earning it a nod as a Law360 Bankruptcy Group of the Year. Triggered by a series of deadly wildfires in 2017 and 2018, PG&E retreated into bankruptcy in January 2019, and with the counsel of Cravath's bankruptcy department, it was able to emerge in just 18 months,...

