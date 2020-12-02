Appellate Group Of The Year: Kirkland

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 3:03 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP's appellate practice notched decisive victories at the U.S. Supreme Court this year, including one that determined the status of the Appalachian Trail and another that netted $12 billion for health insurers, earning them a spot as one of Law360's Practice Groups of the Year. Three of the group's principals — Paul Clement, John O'Quinn and Erin Murphy, all litigation partners — credit the group's track record partly to Kirkland's lack of hierarchy and segmentation. It's a flexible structure that allows the appellate-focused partners to deploy resources and expertise from different areas of the firm as needed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS